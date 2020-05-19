Celeste Thompson Pedigo, of Harriman, went to Heaven Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

She loved quilting, crafting, flowers, church and longtime friends and family. Celeste had a special place in her heart for her two grandsons and those who knew her as "Meme". She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph E. Thompson.

Celeste is survived by her mother, Marivance P. Thompson of Eckert, Col.; brother, Robert "Bob" Thompson and wife Octavia "Tavi" and their children (nieces and nephew) Olivia, Hallie and Hunter Thompson of Anchorage, Alaksa; husband, Jim Pedigo of Harriman; daughter, Caitlin Moore and husband Marcus Moore and grandson Cooper Maddox Moore of Harriman; son, Tanner Pedigo and Morgan Capps and grandson Sawyer Denton Pedigo of Kingston; as well as extended family.

A time for prayer and reflection with the immediate family was held Friday May 1, at Celeste and Jim's home with Harriman United Methodist Church's Pastor Darren Kitts. A celebration of life will be held for Celeste at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Celeste's honor may be made to Harriman United Methodist Church, 601 Queen Street, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



