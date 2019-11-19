Chancy C. Palmer, 62, passed away peacefully at the Waters of Clinton, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran and an avid New England Patriots fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Forest E. Palmer; grandparents, Jake Edward "Ed" Bazel, Raymond Eskridge "Papa," and Lennie B. Eskridge; and niece, Jadah Gallaher.
He is survived by his son, Cedrick J. Palmer; grandson, Isaiah E. Palmer; mother, Jo Ann Palmer; former wife, Cassandra W. Palmer; sister, Melissa "Missy" and Willie J. Gallaher; nephew, Darius Gallaher (Vida); along with a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Willie J. Gallaher officiating. Military honors were presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jadah A. Gallaher Memorial Scholarship Fund. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 20, 2019