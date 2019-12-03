Charles "Butch" Stevens, 62, of Rockwood, peacefully went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was preceeded in death by his father, Roy "Ed" Stevens and stepmother Betty Stevens; mother, Carolyn Hunt Bailey; grandparents, Josephine "Mama Jo" Hunt and Cecil Hunt; and special aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years Judy Presley Stevens; daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Travis Wright of Harriman and daughter and fiancé, Kim Stevens and Lucas Brown of Sunbright; grandchildren Alexis and Zach Howard Caleb and Braden and Alyssa Wright; siblings, Dale and wife Candy Stevens and Michael Blaylock and Peggy Jo "PJ" Blaylock; and special aunt, Clara Jo Thornton.
Receiving of friends will be from 12-1 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Harriman Church of God, 3106 Roane State Hwy., Harriman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
