Charles "Chuck" B. Hedgecock, age 85, of Decatur, Ala., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. W.E. Hedgecock and Nettie Bailes.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dottie" Hedgecock-Decatur, Ala.; daughters: Deborah A. Price (Daniel), Peachtree Corners, Ga. and Charlotte D. Davis (Mike), Laguna Niguel, Calif.; grandchildren, Brandon Price (Amanda), Natalie Richardson (Scott), Dillon Price (Bethany), Ian Davis and Emma Davis; great-grandchildren, Rylee Price, Bella Price, Rosalie Richardson and Violet Richardson; brother, J.C. Hedgecock (Shirley); and sisters, Nettie Mae Sherrod and Billie Wyatt.
Visitation will be from 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1705 Lawnville Rd., Kingston. The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Dale Watson officiating.
Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations be made to (www.stjude.org/donate). Burt Funeral Home, Fort Payne, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 24, 2020