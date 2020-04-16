Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles B. 'Chuck' Hill II. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-2000 Send Flowers Obituary



Charles was born on April 21, 1952, in Washington, D.C. He was a graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee, received his law degree from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. and practiced law for 25 plus years in Kingston. After retiring from law, he worked at several different car lots as a sales associate.

Charles was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved music and was proficient on many musical instruments. He was an avid reader, especially books on various religions. He had a multitude of interests and felt that his time was wasted if he didn't learn something new every day. He was a very devoted member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Harriman for most of his adult life. He taught Sunday school, was a delegate to the diocesan convention, served on the Vestry, and served in any capacity he could. He was well loved and respected by everyone who knew him. "Ole Chuck" or "Chuckles" as his close friends and colleagues called him, was the most genuine, warm hearted person you will ever meet. He was known for his quick wit, his abundance of knowledge, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was preceded in death by his fiancé, Karen Shivers; mother, Leatha Trap Hill; and father, Charles W. Hill.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather and husband Stuart Brown; two granddaughters, Megan and Shelby; two great- grandsons; and extended family, Lynne (Troy)Holt.

