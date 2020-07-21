Charles Edward Tidwell Jr., 74, of Harriman, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Tidwell Sr. and William and Betty Newport.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara Tidwell of Harriman; sons, Ronnie Tidwell (Cheryl) of Arizona, Charles "Chuck" (Sharlene) Tidwell Jr. of Oregon and Tony Tidwell of Harriman; and stepsons, William Smith (Diana) and Gregory Smith of Florida.

The family received friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood and the funeral service followed at 1 p.m. with Preacher Brett Chambers officiating. Interment followed at 2 p.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





