Charles Hickman Sands, 87, of Kingston, passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born April 6, 1933 in Harriman, to the late James and Myrtle Sands. Charles served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed attending Southwest Point Baptist Church while his health permitted. Charles worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator and after retirement, he enjoyed visiting the Rocky Top in Harriman and making coffee in the mornings. He also loved being outside and mowing his yard. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Myrtle Long Sands; son, Tony Sands; daughter, Tammy Martin Jenkins; first wife, Kathleen Humphreys Sands; two sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Barbara Meredith Boyd Sands; children, Debbie Kennedy and husband George of Harriman and Janet Allen and husband Earl of Oakdale; stepchildren, Billy Boyd and wife Eugenia of Kingston and Bliss Gonzales of Greenville; sister, Mary Ruth Adkisson of Rockwood; grandchildren, Travis, Janie Lynn, Charlie Jr., Brandon, Ryan, James, Beth, Daniel, Gracie, Levi, Chyenne and Shelby; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3, at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery, Kingston, with Billy Boyd officiating. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.