Charles Randall "Randy" Freels spirit left this world Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Randy loved fishing and NASCAR racing. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles V. Freels; mother, Francis M. Freels; stepmother, Jessie M. Freels; sister, Amelia Brooks; and brother, Guy Freels.
He is survived by his sister, Lou Brummitt (Lynn); brother-in-law, Jack Brooks; brothers, J.B Freels (Karen), Craig Freels (Robin), Clay Freels (Mary), Mike Freels, Darrell Harvey (Flo) and John Butler (Deb). He had many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at a later date. Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 3, 2020