Charles Thomas Keller, 63, of Harriman, went to be with the Lord Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, after battling cancer with his family by his side.

Tom was the owner/operator of Keller Heat and Air for approximately 35 years. He loved playing music and singing. He wrote several songs in his time but never had them published. He was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Florence Keller; and sister, Sandra Keller Raulston Treadway.

He is survived by daughter, Amelia Keller; grandson, Hayden Keller; granddaughter, Tylar Haney; sister, Alice Keller Forrester and husband Otis Charles Forrester; special nieces, Melinda Ann Barfield and April Rena Cheek; and several nieces and nephews. His wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

