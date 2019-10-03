Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Ann Johnson, 82, of Oak Ridge, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born June 23, 1937, in Harriman. Ann was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend and was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Cliff Burns; mother, Mary Ethel Burns; and brother, James Sewell Burns.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ray Lee Johnson Jr.; children, Mary Heath Johnson and her spouse Pat Gonser, Kelly Gail Johnson, Charlotte Johnson Moore and James Benjamin Johnson and his wife Jennifer Dillard Johnson; grandchildren, James Lee Abbott, Robert Benjamin Abbott, James Benjamin Johnson Jr., William Daniel Johnson and Christopher Isaac Johnson; special friend, Tiffany Moses, and numerous family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge Friday, Oct. 4. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann's memory to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 212 North Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Cremation Options Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Oct. 4, 2019

