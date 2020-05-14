Charlotte H. Bowles of Midtown, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bowles; son, Kenneth H. Bowles; and sister, Brenda Featheringill.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bowles of Kingston; son, Robert H. and Sharon Bowles of Spring City; sisters, Ida Holtsinger of Honolulu, Hawaii and Sandra Wilkinson and Kevin of Goose Creek, S.C.; brothers, John and Agnes Holtsinger of Emory, Texas and Wade Jordan of Charleston, S.C.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral at 1 p.m. in the Kyker chapel. Burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.
Published in Roane County News on May 15, 2020