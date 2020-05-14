Charlotte H. Bowles

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN
37763
(865)-376-6531
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charlotte H. Bowles of Midtown, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, May 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Bowles; son, Kenneth H. Bowles; and sister, Brenda Featheringill.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bowles of Kingston; son, Robert H. and Sharon Bowles of Spring City; sisters, Ida Holtsinger of Honolulu, Hawaii and Sandra Wilkinson and Kevin of Goose Creek, S.C.; brothers, John and Agnes Holtsinger of Emory, Texas and Wade Jordan of Charleston, S.C.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral at 1 p.m. in the Kyker chapel. Burial will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.






Published in Roane County News on May 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.