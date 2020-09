Cheryl J. Headrick of Harriman was granted her angel wings Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

At her request, no service will be held. She was born in Monrovia, Calif. on April 24, 1955. After meeting her future husband, she transplanted to East Tennessee in 1973. She enjoyed helping people through her volunteer work with multiple charities, traveling, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Midtown.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul W Headrick; children, Kristian Headrick and April Potter; grandchildren, Alicia Christopher and Ashley Potter. She is also survived by her siblings, Lisa Jirschefske, Mike Matejcek, David Jirschefske and Steve Jirschefske.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Donna Jirschefske.





