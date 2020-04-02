Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester E. Miles Sr.. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Chester E. Miles Sr., of Rossville, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, peacefully at home.

He was born at home in Roane County on April 23, 1932, to Elige A. Miles and Laura Godsey Miles. He married Ilah M. McCain on Sept. 24, 1966, whom preceded him in death Nov. 13, 2017. Mr. Miles was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and swapping stories about growing up during the Great Depression and serving in the Korean War. He never met a stranger and his favorite pastime was sitting on the porch in a rocker, whittling. He was a husband, father, and papaw. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, and his wife, Ilah Miles, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Viola Gunner, Elizabeth Sherrill, Maggie Rucker, Warren Miles, Earl Miles, William Miles, Kenneth Miles, Elige "JR" Miles, Howard Miles and Jack Miles.

Survivors include his children, Chester E. Miles (Joanne) of Trion, Ga., Robert Miles (Vanessa) of California City, Calif., Starla Kushmal (Bob) of St. Mary's, Ohio, Rochelle Owens (Warren) of Tullahoma, Rhonda Boyd (Tim) of Rockwood, Carl Randy McCain of Pigeon Forge, Renee' Younker of Rossville, Ga., Todd Miles (Melissa) of Ootlewah and Ruth Davis (Joe) of Ringold, Ga.; brother, Charles Miles (Sandra) of Ringold, Ga.; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren

Due to the Corona virus (COVID 19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter. An online register is available at



Chester E. Miles Sr., of Rossville, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, peacefully at home.He was born at home in Roane County on April 23, 1932, to Elige A. Miles and Laura Godsey Miles. He married Ilah M. McCain on Sept. 24, 1966, whom preceded him in death Nov. 13, 2017. Mr. Miles was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Germany. He enjoyed fishing and camping with family and swapping stories about growing up during the Great Depression and serving in the Korean War. He never met a stranger and his favorite pastime was sitting on the porch in a rocker, whittling. He was a husband, father, and papaw. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, and his wife, Ilah Miles, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Viola Gunner, Elizabeth Sherrill, Maggie Rucker, Warren Miles, Earl Miles, William Miles, Kenneth Miles, Elige "JR" Miles, Howard Miles and Jack Miles.Survivors include his children, Chester E. Miles (Joanne) of Trion, Ga., Robert Miles (Vanessa) of California City, Calif., Starla Kushmal (Bob) of St. Mary's, Ohio, Rochelle Owens (Warren) of Tullahoma, Rhonda Boyd (Tim) of Rockwood, Carl Randy McCain of Pigeon Forge, Renee' Younker of Rossville, Ga., Todd Miles (Melissa) of Ootlewah and Ruth Davis (Joe) of Ringold, Ga.; brother, Charles Miles (Sandra) of Ringold, Ga.; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildrenDue to the Corona virus (COVID 19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close