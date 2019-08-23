Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence F. Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



Clarence F. Hamilton, 80, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.He was born April 12, 1939, in Kingston. Mr. Hamilton was a very active member of the Speights Chapel African Methodist Episcopalian Zion Church in Rockwood, where he sang in the church choir; was a leader of leaders; served on the devotion team; was chairman of the trustee board and stewardship board; and served as the church treasurer. He worked at Norfolk-Southern Railway and later as a welder at the U.S. Department of Energy K-25 plant in Oak Ridge. Mr. Hamilton served our country as a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid bowler and was in several bowling leagues. He also sang with the "Spiritual Harmonizers." He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Helen Edith Huffine Hamilton; wife, Willena Virginia "Jenny" Sanders Hamilton; sister, Diane Smith; sister-in-law, Betty "Jewel" Hamilton; special brother-in-law, Johnny Johnson; several other special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and members of the Sanders family; and special friend, Albert Hawkins.Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Donna F. and Mike Cozart of Knoxville; son, Gregory Hamilton of Spring City; grandchildren, Kyla Cozart, Alexis Coulter and Alyssa Hamilton; great-grandson, Isaiah Kerr; sisters, Billie Hamilton, Sherri Hamilton and Mamie Hamilton, all of Kingston; brothers, John Hamilton of Midtown, Willis Hamilton Jr. of Kingston and Donald Hamilton and wife Gail of Oak Ridge; special nieces who were raised like daughters, Kecia Smith of Chattanooga and Ashley Johnson of Rockwood; special friend, Curtis Anderson of Harriman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Erica N. Haigler presenting the eulogy and the Rev. Barbara A. Haigler will be officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

