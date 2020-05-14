Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Griffith Gore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claudia Griffith Gore, 84, departed this life Monday, May 11, 202,0 at her home in Oneida.

Claudia was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Carrie Hamby Griffith of the Brimstone community. She attended the Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church as a young woman. Claudia was saved and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston for 22 years. She moved to Oneida and joined Helenwood Baptist Church and remained a member there until her death. Claudia was a devout Christian woman and loved her Lord and Savior. She also enjoyed collecting glassware, dolls and antiques. She was an avid lover of all different kinds of flowers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Dickey; two brothers, Lonzie and Donald Griffith; five brothers-in-law, Carl Dickey, Arvil Overton, Edd Ellis, Norton Tate and Wayne Terrell.

Claudia is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Marion "M.C." Gore of Oneida; six sisters, Maxie Overton of Robbins, Maudia Ellis of Florence, Ky., Zelma Tate of Huntsville, Lola Terrell of Dry Ridge, Ky., Margie Williams (Phillip) of Dayton, Ohio and Bonnie Lawson (Jimmy) of Robbins; nine nieces; six nephews; and other family and friends to grieve her passing.

Friends visited with the Gore family from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Helenwood Baptist Church, 235 Main Street, Helenwood, with Bro. Ray Bearden and Bro. David Barnhouse officiating. Music was provided by Brenda West and the Stephens Brothers. Committal service followed in the Lone Mountain Cemetery in Robbins. Pallbearers were family and friends.

