On Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, Clifford Chandler of Kingston, went to his heavenly home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1922, above a train depot in Illinois. His dad was a depot agent for the Illinois Central railroad. He was predeceased by his parents, Florence and Chester Chandler; and his sisters, Juanita Rudolph, Melba Lotz, Romona Graham and Sydney Baxter.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; his son, Richard Chandler and wife Marsha; daughter, Polly Bradshaw and husband George; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Clifford retired as a bookbinder of 40 years in the printing industry. After retiring he enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and was a model railroader. He was a faithful member of the Kingston Church of Christ.

The family received friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral followed at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Matthew Balentine and Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a memorial donation to Young Williams Animal Shelter Knoxville.

