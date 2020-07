Clyde "Buddy" Moses Jr., 62, of Harriman, died Friday, July 24, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Sr. and Vergie Ruth Moses.Cremation arrangements have been made and a memorial service will be held at a later date that will be announced on the Evans Mortuary website, www.evansmortuary.biz and on their Facebook page at Evans Mortuary. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangments.