Clyde C. Smith Jr.
1951 - 2020
Clyde C. Smith Jr., 58, of Harriman, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at NHC, Farragut.
He was born Dec. 27, 1951, in Columbia, Miss. He was a concrete truck driver for Harrison's Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, watching football, basketball and NASCAR. He loved going to church and spending time with his church family at Harriman Church of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde C. Smith Sr. and Margaret Ann McDonald Smith; grandmother, Annabelle Loise Fortenberry; sister, Robin Crawley; and son, Jarrod Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Smith of Harriman; sons, Jason Smith, Jamie Smith and Joshua Smith, all of Mississippi; stepson, Travis Treadway (Ashley) of Kingston; nine grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Elaine Lutz of New Mexico, Clara Cobb Mississippi and Debbie Cooper of Mississippi; brother, Charles Spears of Mississippi; several nieces, nephews and other extended family members; and his beloved dog, Annabelle.
Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, for a memorial service with Bro. Ottis Ball and Bro. Jeff Blackburn officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Evans Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
