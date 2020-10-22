Colette J. Smith, 85, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Oct.19, 2020, at Victorian Square, Rockwood.
Born in Detroit, Mich. to Helen and Joseph Lula, Colette graduated from McKenzie High School. After graduation she joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Maryland before getting married. She retired from K-25 in 1985. Her family said "Mom was a good mother to seven children. She did her best raising us under difficult conditions to give us the best life she could. She instilled strong values and morals into all of us. She was a disciplinarian but a loving mother. She was a regular at sporting events as we were growing up, rarely missing a single one. She was the cheerleader heard by all. She could always be counted on to be a room mom, or sending in goodies for parties. She was always volunteering for something. She was known to make homemade lollipops and held memorable Easter egg hunts for her grandchildren every year. Mom loved gardening and squirrels, and when she was healthy you could find her planting the newest flower she had ordered, or nursing a baby squirrel back to health. Mom had a great sense of humor, loved crossword puzzles, and making authentic food from her Polish heritage. She will be missed by all of us so much, but we feel comforted knowing she is in Gods garden surrounded by the most beautiful flowers for eternity." She was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Helen Lula; and granddaughter, Mandy Danielle Smith.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Plemons (Doug) of Kingston, Shelley Knight (Dan) of Union, Ky., Lauren Poole (Larry) of Kingston, Ron Smith (Tafonda) of Crossville, Rick Smith (Debbie) of Kingston, Diane Smith (Brad Goss) of Harriman and Mark Smith (Conya) of Murfreesboro; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerome Lula (Sara) of Westland, Mich.; and sister, Rosalie Marsheski of Westland, Mich.
Per Colette's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local elementary school's reading program. An online register book is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, in charge of arrangements.