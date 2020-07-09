Coralee Heskett Zeigler, 80, of Kingston, was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Kearny, N.J., and passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, due to a heart attack.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Benton Heskett, and mother, Viola Cammann Heskett of East Orange, N.J. and Oak Ridge; and sister, Joan Heskett Christinger of Bonita Springs, Fla.

Coralee is survived by her husband of 60 years, Marion Eugene "Gene" Zeigler; sons, Willie Eugene Zeigler and Thomas Lee Zeigler; granddaughter Sydney Zeigler Thompson (Tim); and grandson Zachery Lee Zeigler. Also surviving are great-grandson, Brian Thompson; great-granddaughters, Natalee Thompson, Cadence Thompson and Addalee Zeigler. Coralee is also survived by her sister, Jean Heskett Fellows (Robert) of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Werner Christinger; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Coralee was a 1958 graduate of Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, N.J. She had a professional secretarial career with Union Carbide and Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge and Scudder Investments in New York.

She was an active member of the Oak Ridge Christian Science Society in years past and had served as First Reader and in several positions on the board. In keeping with Coralee's wishes, no final services will be conducted. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store