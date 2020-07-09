Cynthia Shubert McCown, 63, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Shubert; brother, Alan Shubert; and sister-in-law, Doris Shubert.

Cindy is survived by mother, Helen Pickle Shubert; daughter, Megan Stansbury; beloved grandson, Marcus Roberts; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Whalen; brother, Steve Shubert; nieces and nephews, Ricky Whalen, Christy Woods, Matthew Whalen, Brian Shubert, Michael Shubert, Kenny Shubert and Jason Shubert.

There will not be a formal service, at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Children's Hospital.





