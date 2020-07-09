1/1
Cynthia Shubert McCown
Cynthia Shubert McCown, 63, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
Cindy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, Ruben Shubert; brother, Alan Shubert; and sister-in-law, Doris Shubert.
Cindy is survived by mother, Helen Pickle Shubert; daughter, Megan Stansbury; beloved grandson, Marcus Roberts; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Whalen; brother, Steve Shubert; nieces and nephews, Ricky Whalen, Christy Woods, Matthew Whalen, Brian Shubert, Michael Shubert, Kenny Shubert and Jason Shubert.
There will not be a formal service, at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Children's Hospital.


Published in Roane County News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 8, 2020
I truly enjoyed working with Cindy ! she had the most beautiful personality and smile. Very talented in what she did. Rest In Peace miss Cindy and prayers for you and your family. Terry Woodby
Terry Woodby
Friend
