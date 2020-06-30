Daniel James “D.J.” Tate
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel James "D.J." Tate, 37 of Murfreesboro, passed away suddenly June 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 3, 1982. He was always a mischievous and playful soul who could lift anyone's spirit and make them smile. Daniel will be sorely missed and never forgotten. We were lucky to have him in our lives and we will keep him forever in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya Katie Tate of Murfreesboro; sons, Kenneth and Brenden Tate; daughters, Isabell, Mary and Malia Tate; parents, Maria Tate, Darrell and Debra Tate; brothers, Jesse and Julius Tate; sisters, Amanda, Rebecca, Vanessa and Sarah; and is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Until we meet again.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, will hold a visitation for Mr. Daniel Tate at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements will take place after the visitation. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved