Daniel James "D.J." Tate, 37 of Murfreesboro, passed away suddenly June 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 3, 1982. He was always a mischievous and playful soul who could lift anyone's spirit and make them smile. Daniel will be sorely missed and never forgotten. We were lucky to have him in our lives and we will keep him forever in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Katie Tate of Murfreesboro; sons, Kenneth and Brenden Tate; daughters, Isabell, Mary and Malia Tate; parents, Maria Tate, Darrell and Debra Tate; brothers, Jesse and Julius Tate; sisters, Amanda, Rebecca, Vanessa and Sarah; and is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Until we meet again.

Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, will hold a visitation for Mr. Daniel Tate at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Evans Mortuary. Cremation arrangements will take place after the visitation. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store