Daniel W. Taylor transitioned from this world to be in the presence of the Lord God Almighty on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Fort Sanders Medical Cente, Knoxville.

He was born on May 25, 1948, to the late Daniel and Constance Taylor. He was also preceded in death by sons, Rick Taylor and Solomon Taylor; and one grandson, Rick Taylor Jr. Deacon Taylor served faithfully on various ministries at Saint Mary's Baptist Church, Harriman. He was educated at the University of Tennessee where he earned his bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He retired from K-25 after 35 years of service.

He leaves behind to celebrate his homegoing and cherish his memories, his wife, Patricia Taylor of Harriman; children, Dionne Tlacide (Marlon) of Nashville, Damyen Taylor (Tabitha) of Nashville, Jennifer Johnson of Rockwood and Derrick Anders of Rockwood; daughters-in-law, Selena Perry (Drew) of Chattanooga and Karen Taylor of Grayson, Ga.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Dr. G. Christine Taylor of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; sister-in-law, Franda McBride (Stephen) of Hartford, Conn.; brothers, Pastor Larry Taylor (Terri) of Lithonia, Ga., Kendall Taylor (Stacy) of Snellville, Ga. and David Goins of Montgomery, Ala.; three great-uncles; and three great-aunts. Among his many friends, these were like sisters, Pecola Ewing and Margie Moore; and also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow with the Rev. Jessie Williams Sr. and the Rev. Willie J. Gallagher officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the St. Mary's Baptist Church in Harriman on behalf of the Sickle Cell Foundation in memory of Mr. Taylor's son, Rick Taylor. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 1021, Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

