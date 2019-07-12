Danielle Elizabeth Wolfe, 29, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Sydney Robinson; son, Michael Robinson; mother, Sonya Lowery, all of Harriman; grandparents, Tom and Sarha Brewer of Nashville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Anthony Wolfe of Nashville; grandparents, Danny J. Wright of Knoxville, Carrie Mae Wright of Harriman and David Thomas Wolfe of Nashville; great-grandparents, Lewis David Kyte Jr. of Morristown, Betty Jo Roberts of Harriman, William O. Wright and Thelma Wright of Knoxville and Mildred Lewis of Knoxville; and many aunts and uncles.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service immediately followed.
Published in Roane County News on July 13, 2019