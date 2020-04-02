Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dannise Lewis McKinney. View Sign Service Information Davis Funeral Home 715 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-2000 Send Flowers Obituary



She was surrounded by her dedicated husband of nearly 40 years and her only son and daughter-in-law. She was born Oct. 17, 1953, to Alta and Daniel Lewis. She received a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master's in education from the University of Tennessee. Dannise was known for her wonderful and friendly personality to which many would describe that she knew no strangers. She loved her family, her church, and her job. She spent her whole life trying to make other people's lives a bit brighter and was a wonderful cook, mother, sister, friend and wife. Her favorite things to do were to make arts and crafts with her friends and family, working on choir performances and outreach projects at church and her enthusiasm for her children and family knew no bounds. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, working on any home projects with her family, and large family dinners that filled a room. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel; and her mother, Alta.

She leaves behind a long list of family, her husband Roger "Rod"; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Rachael; sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathleen and Joe and Leslie and Gale; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Glenda; and a numerous amount of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at South Harriman Baptist Church. For all who wish to attend, please look for updates via Facebook from Roger McKinney and SHBC announcements. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at

Dannise Lewis McKinney, loving wife and mother, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, suddenly as a result of complications from blood cancer.She was surrounded by her dedicated husband of nearly 40 years and her only son and daughter-in-law. She was born Oct. 17, 1953, to Alta and Daniel Lewis. She received a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and a master's in education from the University of Tennessee. Dannise was known for her wonderful and friendly personality to which many would describe that she knew no strangers. She loved her family, her church, and her job. She spent her whole life trying to make other people's lives a bit brighter and was a wonderful cook, mother, sister, friend and wife. Her favorite things to do were to make arts and crafts with her friends and family, working on choir performances and outreach projects at church and her enthusiasm for her children and family knew no bounds. She enjoyed singing in the church choir, working on any home projects with her family, and large family dinners that filled a room. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel; and her mother, Alta.She leaves behind a long list of family, her husband Roger "Rod"; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Rachael; sisters and brothers-in-law: Kathleen and Joe and Leslie and Gale; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Glenda; and a numerous amount of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.A celebration of life will be held at a later date at South Harriman Baptist Church. For all who wish to attend, please look for updates via Facebook from Roger McKinney and SHBC announcements. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com Published in Roane County News on Apr. 3, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close