Danny Lee "John" Brandon, 58 of Rockwood, lost his battle with cancer and passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center.

John was born Aug. 1, 1961, in Rockwood, to Donnie and Brenda Brandon. He was of the Baptist faith. John was a good friend to many and always had a cheerful smile for everyone he met. He loved playing music for family and friends. John was preceded in death by mother, Brenda Brandon; and brother, Harley Brandon.

He is survived by father, Donnie Brandon; son, John Brandon; and daughter, Terra Lee Brandon of Rockwood; brothers, Gary Brandon (Alice) of Knoxville, Mike Brandon (Brenda) of Rockwood and Phillip Brandon of Rockwood; a host of cousins, nephews and nieces; special niece Ali Guinn Roberts; and good friend for 45 years, Eugene Hayes.

Cremations arrangements have been made and interment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to any organization that supports the fight against cancer.

Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.