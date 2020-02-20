Danny Lynn Porter Jr., 40, of Rockwood, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Danny is survived by his spouse, Amanda Kathlene Porter (Ward) of Rockwood, and six children, Rebecca Danielle Calloway, Thackery Lee Clark Porter, McKenzie Joe Ledbetter, Kristian Danielle Porter, Brittney Nicole Porter and Brianna Kathlene Porter.
The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Private interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rockwood, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 21, 2020