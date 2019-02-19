Darla Smith Cole

Darla Smith Cole, 80, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home in Rockwood.
Darla was born Dec. 23, 1938 in Maryville. She loved being a South Harriman Pirate and Tennessee Volunteers fan. Darla loved Christmas; it was her favorite time of the year. She loved God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabe and Nita Smith; grandson, Cole Heide; mother- in-law, Dorothy Cole Armour; and sister, Tansy Smith Wester.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Johnny Cole of Rockwood; daughters, Joni Cole Mann (Mike) of Kingston and Jill Cole of Rockwood; grandson, Barrett Mann (Jericka) of Rockwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.
