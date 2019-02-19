Darla Smith Cole, 80, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home in Rockwood.
Darla was born Dec. 23, 1938 in Maryville. She loved being a South Harriman Pirate and Tennessee Volunteers fan. Darla loved Christmas; it was her favorite time of the year. She loved God and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gabe and Nita Smith; grandson, Cole Heide; mother- in-law, Dorothy Cole Armour; and sister, Tansy Smith Wester.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Johnny Cole of Rockwood; daughters, Joni Cole Mann (Mike) of Kingston and Jill Cole of Rockwood; grandson, Barrett Mann (Jericka) of Rockwood; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 20, 2019