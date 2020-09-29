Darlene Lands, wife, mom, mimi, grandma, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at age 63 at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

Darlene leaves behind a family that will forever miss her. Darlene loved the Lord and loved her family. She loved nothing more than cooking for her family, babysitting grandkids, and living a quiet life on our farm. Darlene loved us all unconditionally. Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Grant Carter; mother, Jean Carter; and brothers, Randy Carter and Steve Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Lands; children, Benjamin Poland (Tabitha) and Mandy Flask (Charlie); grandchildren, Morgan Breazeale (Travis), Lucas Poland, Walter Poland and Landon Watts; great-grandchildren, Brentley Breazeale and Beaux Breazeale; and brother, Terry Carter.

In light of Darlene's passing and the Covid-19 illness, the family debated on having a funeral. The CDC guidelines, masks, and maintaining social distancing WILL BE followed. They will be extending the time of receiving to allow for proper protocols. Anyone not feeling comfortable attending, please do not. There will be no ill will on the part of the family. The family received friends from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Pisgah printing ministry. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



