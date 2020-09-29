1/1
Darlene Lands
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Lands, wife, mom, mimi, grandma, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at age 63 at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
Darlene leaves behind a family that will forever miss her. Darlene loved the Lord and loved her family. She loved nothing more than cooking for her family, babysitting grandkids, and living a quiet life on our farm. Darlene loved us all unconditionally. Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Grant Carter; mother, Jean Carter; and brothers, Randy Carter and Steve Carter.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Lands; children, Benjamin Poland (Tabitha) and Mandy Flask (Charlie); grandchildren, Morgan Breazeale (Travis), Lucas Poland, Walter Poland and Landon Watts; great-grandchildren, Brentley Breazeale and Beaux Breazeale; and brother, Terry Carter.
In light of Darlene's passing and the Covid-19 illness, the family debated on having a funeral. The CDC guidelines, masks, and maintaining social distancing WILL BE followed. They will be extending the time of receiving to allow for proper protocols. Anyone not feeling comfortable attending, please do not. There will be no ill will on the part of the family. The family received friends from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Glen Alice Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mt. Pisgah printing ministry. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Evans Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Evans Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Alice Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved