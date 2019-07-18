Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Funeral 7:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Burial 11:00 AM Kingston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Davene Seagraves Smith, 87, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.

She was a member of Lawnville Road Church of Christ. She was a homemaker raising two sons, and while doing so she sold home interiors. She also worked with others planning and decorating their homes. She enjoyed flower arranging and made the flower arrangements for her church as well as decorating classroom bulletin boards. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, working puzzles and most especially loved Christmas time. She handmade all of the ornaments for her tree, be it decorating real eggs, inside and out, satin balls and needlepointing figures. She enjoyed giving away her handmade treasures as gifts. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Francis Seagraves; son, David Terry Smith; and loving husband of 68 years, J. Lloyd Smith.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kevin L. and Terri S. Smith; grandchildren, Shawn D. Smith and wife Shelly, Austin L. Smith and Brittany L. Fordham and husband Tyler; great-granddaughter, Savannah N. Smith; special friend and caregiver, Cheryl Mutter, all of Kingston; nieces and nephews; and church family and friends.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Roger Carter officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Russell Langley officiating.

Davene Seagraves Smith, 87, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living.She was a member of Lawnville Road Church of Christ. She was a homemaker raising two sons, and while doing so she sold home interiors. She also worked with others planning and decorating their homes. She enjoyed flower arranging and made the flower arrangements for her church as well as decorating classroom bulletin boards. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, working puzzles and most especially loved Christmas time. She handmade all of the ornaments for her tree, be it decorating real eggs, inside and out, satin balls and needlepointing figures. She enjoyed giving away her handmade treasures as gifts. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Francis Seagraves; son, David Terry Smith; and loving husband of 68 years, J. Lloyd Smith.She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Kevin L. and Terri S. Smith; grandchildren, Shawn D. Smith and wife Shelly, Austin L. Smith and Brittany L. Fordham and husband Tyler; great-granddaughter, Savannah N. Smith; special friend and caregiver, Cheryl Mutter, all of Kingston; nieces and nephews; and church family and friends.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. with Roger Carter officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Russell Langley officiating. Published in Roane County News on July 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close