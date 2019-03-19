Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen Trammell. View Sign

David Allen Trammel, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 20, 1951. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, being outdoors, singing while playing the guitar and spending time with family. He was of the Baptist faith. David and his wife Bessie attended Dyllis Baptist Church. He was a loving and cherished father and grandfather, a beloved husband, a loving and loyal brother and a friend to all.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Mae and Joe Trammel of Oliver Springs; stepson, Shawn Brown; and brother, Albert Finks of Indiana.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Sue Trammel; daughter, Pam Wells and son-in-law James Wells, all of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Peyton Wells of Oliver Springs and James Wells Jr. of Claxton; stepsons, Travis Collins of Harriman and Danny Collins and wife Keri of Rutledge; stepgrandchildren, Camilla and Gabe Brown of Blaine and Katelynn and Chloe Collins of Rutledge; brother, James and wife Ann Finks of Oliver Springs; sisters, Betty Crowe and Mary Anderson, both of Harriman; niece, Sherry Johnson; faithful and loyal canine companion, Tommy; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. A funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor James Griffith officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Dyllis Baptist Church. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com. Funeral Home SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS

209 ROANE STREET

Oliver Springs , TN 37840

(865) 435-7261

