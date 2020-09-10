Sherriff David B. Haggard passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 peacefully at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was a man of integrity and faith who was a member of Harriman Church of God where he served as head of security. David began his lifelong law enforcement career in 1967 as an auxiliary police officer and continually moved up the ranks. He started at the Rockwood Police Department in1968 as a patrolman, 1970 a captain, 1972-1976 as sergeant. In January 1976 he became criminal investigator for the Roane County Sheriff's Office until 1978. He then served with the Kingston Police Department until 1982 and then chief deputy for the Roane County Sheriff's Office from 1983-1993. David was appointed sheriff in 1993 by the Roane County Commission following the passing of Sheriff Arnold Clower. Sheriff Haggard ran his first race for office in 1994 in which he was elected and served the people of Roane County until 2006. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie W. and Mary Elizabeth Haggard; and brother, Larry Haggard.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Angela Haggard; brother, Danny and Regina Haggard of Karns; mother-in-law, Mary Alice Townley of Kingston; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Townley and Darla and Eddie Kolski, all of Kingston; nieces, Jessica and J.T. Myers of Harriman and Jenny and Jeff Dawson of Karns; nephews, Quentin and Brody Kolski; great-nieces, Emerson Myers, Bindi and Lola Dawson; and many friends and a community of law enforcement.

Receiving of friends will be from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept.12, at Harriman Church of God. Celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Blackburn and Dr. Ottis Ball officiating. Graveside will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Donations can be made in memory of Sheriff David B. Haggard to the Eagle Scholarship Fund, which assists young ministers seeking licensure in the Church of God or the Roane County Chaplains Fund. Send doantions to: Harriman Church of God 3106 Roane State Highway Harriman TN 37748. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





