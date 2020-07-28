David Bradley Nichols, 61, a former resident of the Eureka community of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Rockwood.
He was born Oct.r 24, 1958, in Rockwood. David was a dedicated member of the Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood where he enjoyed serving as an usher and greeter, and passing out the church bulletins. He was a packer at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Rockwood. David loved his church and his church family, was always cheerful and loved to garden. He was preceded in death by his father, Elisha H. "E.H." Nichols; mother, Mary Ruth McGhee Nichols; grandparents, Raymond and Grace Rogers McGhee; and uncles, Ray McGhee and Rolland McGhee.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy Gault of Cranks, Ky.; nephew, Daniel Gault of Cranks, Ky.; niece, Elizabeth Ooten of Clinton; cousins, Kathy Knox and Edward "Speedy" McGhee, both of Rockwood; and many special friends, and family of the Eureka Baptist Church and Michael Dunn.
Receiving of friends will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Eureka Baptist Church; 1510 Eureka Rd., Rockwood. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. from the church with Pastor Kevin Childs officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to Eureka Baptist Church; 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, TN 37854 or to Michael Dunn Foundation; 629 Gallaher Road, Kingston, TN 37763. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.