David Clyde Suttles, 71, of Chattanooga, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Suttles and Virginia Stewart Hadley.He is survived by his children, Julie Saunders (Alby) of Hixson and Rob Suttles (Tiffany) of Nashville; his sister, Debbie Suttles Woody of Rockwood; and his grandchildren, Emma Saunders, Graham Suttles and Bennett Suttles.He was born in Harriman, June 14, 1948. He graduated from Harriman High School, The University of Tennessee-Knoxville and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He worked as a professor of mass communications at Cleveland State Community College.The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cleveland with the Rev. Joel Huffstetler officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church's parish hall from noon until 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Tennessee Chapter of the EasterSeals, 750 Old Hickory Blvd., 2-260, Brentwood, TN 37027. Published in Roane County News on June 21, 2019

