David Connell Reynolds, 75 of Kingston, passed away from complications of a heart attack, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

He was a member of Rockwood Church of God Prophecy. He loved Tennessee football. David loved to walk, enjoyed his church friends and family and eating breakfast with his buddies at the Handee Burger. He gave a great testimony to doctors, nurses and medical staff living a long life without sickness or hospitalization. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Reynolds; parents, Connell and Glenna Reynolds; brother, Billy Reynolds; and sisters, Doris Baze and Wanda Johnson.

Survivors include his daughters, Gala Denise Bateman (Michael) of Harvest Ala. and Amy Lorene Boyd (Stephen) of Kingston; grandchildren, Lindsey Lee (Derrick), Kelsey Boyd (Tony Carson Fiancé) and Sarah Bateman; great-grandchild, Ryland Eric Lee; and sister, Lillian Drake of Mt. Juliet.

Family will receive friends from 6:30-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A memorial service will follow with the Rev. Charles Shaphard officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





