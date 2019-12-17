David Curtis "D.C." Martin Jr., 93, Kingston, husband of Nancy W. Martin for 64 years, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home with his family at his side.

Children include David C. Martin III of Kingston, Sam Martin (Pam) of Harriman, Debbie Brandon (Mark) of Rockwood and Dianne Stafford (Jeff) of Canton, Ga. He is survived by six grandchildren, Nicole Steklasa (Eddie) of Canton, Michelle Garcia (Sam) of Lenoir City, Josh Martin of Knoxville, Abigail Martin of Harriman, Chelsea Claxton (Ryan) of Marietta, Ga. and Elise Stafford of Canton; six great grandchildren, Isabella and Charlie Steklasa, Callie Garcia, Finley, Ellis and Hannah Claxton; brother-in-law, Charles Dewey Wynne of Buford, Ga.; sister-in-law, Margie Martin of Talladega, Ala.; and many other nieces, nephews (Jan, Becky, Bob, Jim, Barbara, Robert, Chris and Marston); and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He was predeceased by father, David Curtis Martin Sr.; mother, Bessie Mae Erwin Martin; brothers, Ralph Dixon Martin, James Robert "Jimmy" Martin (Phyllis) and Dr. Willis Clay "Buddy" Martin (Barbara). D.C. Martin grew up in Talladega, Ala., and upon graduation of high school, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War ll. After his service he attended University of Alabama and worked for TVA. When he met and married Nancy, they moved to Kingston, where he attended the University of Tennessee and studied engineering. He also worked for Union Carbide/Martin Marietta the Y-12 plant for over 30 years in Oak Ridge. When he retired, he completed his brokers real estate license. He ran his own company as well as sold real estate for Century 21 for many years. D.C. was active for over 50 years in Union Lodge No. 38 and received the highest Master Mason 32nd KCCH degree in Kingston, and was an active Shriner for many years. He was a member at the First Baptist Church of Kingston. D.C. loved to work on the farm and play cards. There were no projects too big for him to tackle. His family will all miss him dearly.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral service to follow in the Kyker Chapel with the Rev. Jody McLoud officiating, followed by a Masonic Memorial Service conducted by Union Lodge 38 F&AM. Burial was at 11 a.m. Monday at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

