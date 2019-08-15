Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Harmon Leffew Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Midway Baptist Church Graveside service 11:00 AM New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery Funeral service Following Services New Midway Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



He was born March 29, 1947, in Kingston, and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of New Midway Baptist Church. David served his country proudly as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was very dedicated to his family, church, community and friends. He was very involved with the police force. He served as secretary/treasurer for T.P.F., T.L.E.O.A., Constable of East Roane County-No. 494, honorary officer of Kingston Police, member of Oak Ridge F.O.P. Lodge No. 019, National F.O.P., and a 29-year member of the Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38. He retired from K-25 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a guard for over 30 years. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed pistol competitions. He had a heart of gold, especially where his three nieces were concerned. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jessie Holland Leffew; brothers, Roy, George, Wallace, Curtis, Hal, Ted and Ronnie Leffew; and sister, Linda Leffew.

Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Kathern Leffew of Kingston; grandson, Chance Leffew of Kingston; sons, Mike Leffew and wife Michelle and David Leffew Jr.; grandchildren, Michael, Angelica, Dakota, Brandon and Tessa Leffew; special nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the nurses at P.C.M., and also to the Roane County Ambulance Service for their dedicated service and care.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at New Midway Baptist Church. The funeral service followed with the Rev. Rod Garrett and the Rev. Glen Leffew officiating. Interment was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted at the gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. An online register book is available at

David Harmon Leffew Sr., 72, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.He was born March 29, 1947, in Kingston, and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a faithful member of New Midway Baptist Church. David served his country proudly as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was very dedicated to his family, church, community and friends. He was very involved with the police force. He served as secretary/treasurer for T.P.F., T.L.E.O.A., Constable of East Roane County-No. 494, honorary officer of Kingston Police, member of Oak Ridge F.O.P. Lodge No. 019, National F.O.P., and a 29-year member of the Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38. He retired from K-25 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a guard for over 30 years. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed pistol competitions. He had a heart of gold, especially where his three nieces were concerned. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Jessie Holland Leffew; brothers, Roy, George, Wallace, Curtis, Hal, Ted and Ronnie Leffew; and sister, Linda Leffew.Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Kathern Leffew of Kingston; grandson, Chance Leffew of Kingston; sons, Mike Leffew and wife Michelle and David Leffew Jr.; grandchildren, Michael, Angelica, Dakota, Brandon and Tessa Leffew; special nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the nurses at P.C.M., and also to the Roane County Ambulance Service for their dedicated service and care.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at New Midway Baptist Church. The funeral service followed with the Rev. Rod Garrett and the Rev. Glen Leffew officiating. Interment was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors conducted at the gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. An online register book is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Aug. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close