David Keith Henley Sr., 92, of Rockwood, passed away Feb. 14, 2019. He was born in Harriman.
He attended Georgia Tech University after serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II. After college, David and his wife Frances moved back to Harriman to run Henley's Grocery Store. In 1956, David and Frances moved to Rockwood and joined his brother-in-law Hershel Scandlyn, as owners of Scandlyn Lumber Company Inc.
David was extremely proud of his service in the military. He was the great-great-great-grandson of Col. David Henley, for whom the Henley Street Bridge in Knoxville is named. He designed and loved his home on Watts Bar Lake and he loved playing golf with friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Frances Scandlyn Henley; parents, Grady and Freddie Viola Henley; brothers, Johnnie Henley, Rupert Carlyle "Shorty" Henley, Willis Harvey "Chile" Henley and George "Shine" Henley; and sister, Jane McBrayer.
He is survived by sons, Keith Henley and wife Jeanne of Rockwood and Charlie Henley and wife Pat of Harriman; daughter, Beth Howard and husband Steve of Rockwood; grandchildren, Heather Robinette (Bruce), Nikki Presley (Joe), Jennifer Henley-Peters (Noel), Erik Henley (Whitnee), Tori Henley, Allie Ladd (Ryan) and Molly Dryman (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Colton and Peyton Robinette, Sailor and Brighton Presley, Treyton and Sabrina Peters, Campbell Henley and Kennedy and Lincoln Ladd; and his special friend and caregiver, Linda Eaton.
Arrangements are as follows: The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Rockwood with a memorial service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Sunny Ridings officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Christian Church of Rockwood, 328 W. Rockwood St., Rockwood, TN 37854 or The Kennedy Ladd Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 932, Kingston, TN 37763. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 16, 2019