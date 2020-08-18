David L. Parks, 49, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville. He was of the Baptist faith. David worked for Roane County Government as the Animal Control Officer. He enjoyed working at the animal shelter and his friendship with people. David loved Atlanta Braves baseball, shooting guns and working on cars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Orvil and Christina Clark Parks.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Kathy; son, Chad Parks (Jocelyn); daughter, Kaitlyn Parks (Troy), all of Harriman; other children, Megan Reynolds and Devin White, both of Harriman; six grandchildren, Kayden Parks, Eliza, Emilie, Brookelyn, Harper and Sara Jane; special friends, Eddie and Shirri Pruitt, Jeff and Sissy Smith, Tim Smith, Ryan Branson and Emme Donavon; his beloved work family; and Godchildren, Ann, William and Adam.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Harlan McBride officiating. Interment and graveside service will be held in Emory Heights Cemetery, Harriman. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



