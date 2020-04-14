David Lee Scott, 68, of Paint Rock, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Rosa Scott; sister, Shirley Scott; and brother Samy Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Scott; children, David Brian "Wolfe" Scott, Wanda Faye Scott and Brenda Gail Russell; brothers, Johnny Ray Scott and wife Charlene and Billy Joe Scott and wife Kathy; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews. There are no services planned at this time.
An online register is available at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 15, 2020