There Goes Our Hero

David Lynn Kidwell, age 51, a resident of Rockwood, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friend after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1969, in Smyrna, Ga. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lynn Kidwell; and sister, Kimberly Jean Kidwell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christena Lynn Kidwell; his son, David Zackary Kidwell and wife Becca and their three children, Zackariah, Ezekiel and Olivia; his daughter, Danielle Leigh Hunter and her daughter, Ariana; sisters, Lisa Vititoe and husband Scott and her children Conard, Eli and Hannah; Candice DeBord and husband Nathaniel and their children, London, Savanah and James; and his mother, Carolyn Kidwell Edwards. He also leaves behind a host of family members and friends.

David's love of the outdoors, ancestry research, beaches, calm rides on his motorcycle, music and UT/Titans football is exceeded only by the love for his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was employed at the University of Tennessee for 20 years for the Division of Biology as technical manager. He was respected and admired for his many talents, achievements and calming effect for those around him.

David was described by family and friends as having an excellent sense of humor, an abundance of love, intelligence, wisdom, being strong despite adversity, honorable, inspiring and stubborn.

His life was too short and he is deeply missed by all who knew him. He did as many hope to do, lived his life with grace.

He was a GOOD MAN.

A gathering for the celebration of his life will be held and scheduled at a later date.

