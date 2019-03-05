David Michael Hester, 64, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

David was born Sept. 28, 1954, and grew up in the community of Sugar Grove Valley. David was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church, Harriman. He enjoyed his fellowship time with his church family. In his early retirement David enjoyed bingo, RMC luncheons and socializing in his community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Woods Hester; stepson, Lee Watson; brother, Ben Hembree; and his mother, Lois Hester.

David is lovingly remembered by his sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Mike Lewis of Alcoa; brothers-in-law, Luther Woods and Robert Woods of Oliver Springs; niece and husband, Melissa and Brian Beeler of Maryville; stepson and wife, Chuck and Michelle Woods of Oliver Springs; stepdaughter Gail Strahan of Kingston; grandchildren, Jerrett, Cydnie, Kassandra, Tori, Halle, Dalton and Seth; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Landon; great-nephew, Bryce; and great nieces, Katie and Caroline.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, March 9, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with funeral service immediately following. Bro. Wendell Edmonds will officiate with music by the Tribute Choir from Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

