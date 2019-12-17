David Neil Luttrell, 77, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Harriman. He was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Greeneville. David was a retired steam plant operator with U.S. Department of Energy X-10 plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Howard Luttrell and Mary Elizabeth Barham Luttrell; brothers, W.H. Luttrell and Charles Lee Luttrell; and infant brother, Johnny Luttrell.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Faye Luttrell of Harriman; sons, David A. Luttrell (Cathy) of Kingston and Michael H. Luttrell (Becky Hamby) of Rockwood; stepsons, Bill Galloway (Mary) of Kingston and Paul Galloway (Candy) of Knoxville; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Diane Wilder (Ed) of Maryville and Dorris Ranew of Washington, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 18, 2019