David Wesley Collins, 47, of Oliver Springs, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.

David was born on Oct. 4, 1972, and was a life long resident of Oliver Springs. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Collins.

David is survived by his father, David Wayne Collins; and his sister, Christy Collins, both of Oliver Springs. "Davy" enjoyed music, Civil War history, and learning more of his Cherokee and Irish lineage. He will forever be loved and missed by his family.



