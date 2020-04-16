Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Ann Leach. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born March 8, 1958, in Milan, Tenn. and moved to Roane County at the age of four. She was a 1976 graduate of Roane County High School and later received two associate degrees from Roane State Community College. She was a member of Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Debra enjoyed working in her flowers and traveling with her close friends to various places, especially floral festivals. She was an avid NASCAR and drag racing fan. Debra was extremely competitive when it came to card playing and other activities. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Norma Jean Leach.

Survivors include her loving father, Hobert Porter Leach Jr. of Harriman; brother, Michael Porter Leach and wife Gail of Kingston; and niece, Shay Leach Phillips and husband Billy of Corryton. She is also leaving behind her loving cat, Bootsie Boo who will miss her very much; and a host of special friends.

Due to the Covid-19 mandates and public gatherings limitations, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date and arrangements will be posted once these arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to your local animal shelter, in remembrance of Debra Ann Leach. An online register is available at

Debra Ann Leach, 62, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center.She was born March 8, 1958, in Milan, Tenn. and moved to Roane County at the age of four. She was a 1976 graduate of Roane County High School and later received two associate degrees from Roane State Community College. She was a member of Young's Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Debra enjoyed working in her flowers and traveling with her close friends to various places, especially floral festivals. She was an avid NASCAR and drag racing fan. Debra was extremely competitive when it came to card playing and other activities. She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Norma Jean Leach.Survivors include her loving father, Hobert Porter Leach Jr. of Harriman; brother, Michael Porter Leach and wife Gail of Kingston; and niece, Shay Leach Phillips and husband Billy of Corryton. She is also leaving behind her loving cat, Bootsie Boo who will miss her very much; and a host of special friends.Due to the Covid-19 mandates and public gatherings limitations, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date and arrangements will be posted once these arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to your local animal shelter, in remembrance of Debra Ann Leach. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close