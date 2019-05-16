Della Dishman Collier

Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Della Dishman Collier, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her home in Kingston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Marie Dishman; husband, Franklin "Jack" Collier; grandson, Blake Collier; sisters, Lucille Marlow and Margaret Nelson; brothers, John "J.W." and Steve Dishman; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Bonnie Dishman, Ruby Dishman, Bill Marlow, Leonard Nelson and Charles Collier.
Della is survived by sons, Lonnie Collier (Patty), and Chuck Collier and Nicole; granddaughter, Beth Wick (Chris); grandson, Chase Collier; sisters, Thelma Grissom (John); Dianna Dishman, Sherry Samples (Gary) and Kathy Wise (Bobby); brothers, Raymond "Buddy" and Wayne Dishman; sisters-in-law, Beverly, Debbie, and Tiny Dishman; brothers-in-law, Robert (Shirley), Don (Dwain) and Ray Colyer (Aileen). Della is also survived by her special friend, Kathy Jones; caregiver, Becky Cooley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel. Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in Roane County News on May 17, 2019
