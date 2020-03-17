Della Hamby Coley, 87, of Harriman died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Squire Eldon Coley and parents, Elbert and Mary Hamby.
She is survived her children, Donna Mullaly, Darrell Coley, David Coley and Denise Strange.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with. Bro. Charles Webb and Bro. Jimmy Griffith officiating. Burial was held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Roane Memorial Gardens. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 18, 2020