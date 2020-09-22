1/
Della Maude Pugh
Della Maude Pugh, 83, of Rockwood, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lige Cox and Mattie A. Lemons Cox; husband, William Pugh, Jr.; sons, Eddie Pugh and John Pugh; and daughters, Helen Pugh and Janice Tollett.
Survivors include her sons, William Edward Pugh (Heather) of Rockwood and Eugene Pugh, both of Rockwood; and daughter, Linda Slaven of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will follow in Haley's Grove Cemetery, Crab Orchard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
