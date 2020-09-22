Della Maude Pugh, 83, of Rockwood, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lige Cox and Mattie A. Lemons Cox; husband, William Pugh, Jr.; sons, Eddie Pugh and John Pugh; and daughters, Helen Pugh and Janice Tollett.
Survivors include her sons, William Edward Pugh (Heather) of Rockwood and Eugene Pugh, both of Rockwood; and daughter, Linda Slaven of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside services and interment will follow in Haley's Grove Cemetery, Crab Orchard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
