Dennis Kenneth "Ken" Gentry, 76, of Kingston, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 8, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, with his family by his side.

He was born April 17, 1943, in Hot Springs, N.C. Ken was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and was loved very much by his whole church family. Ken had worked at all three plants in Oak Ridge before retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Knoxville Laborer's Union No. 818. Ken loved the outdoors, cutting trees and weed-eating. One of his favorite hobbies was riding motorcycles. He was a family man and treasured every minute of quality time spent with his loving wife and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Washington Gentry and Ethel Plemons Gentry; brothers, George Eugene Gentry and Sherrill Gentry; and sister, Geneva Snelson.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Rose Brown Gentry of Kingston; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Dean and Treva Gentry of Narrows, Va. And Derek Everette and Kim Collier Gentry of Kingston; daughter and son-in-law, Dannette and Shawn Townsend of Kingston; grandchildren, Brooke and Justin Eubanks of Kingston, Brent and Kirsten Gentry of Midtown, Caleb and Breanna LaShay Gentry of Kingston, Blaine Townsend of Kingston and Jonathan Townsend of Kingston; great-grandchildren, Jaylee, Eli, Bella, John, Brently, Bo, Kaylynn and Weston; brothers and sisters, Curtis Gentry and wife Priscilla of Leicester, N.C., Harold Gentry and wife Mary of Hot Springs, N.C., Juanita Norton and husband Harvey of Dandridge, Phil Gentry and wife Louise of Hot Springs, Sue Mosley of Hot Springs, Kathy Frisbee and husband Gary of Hot Springs, Colin Gentry and wife Diane of Hot Springs; sister-in-law, Debra Gentry of Hot Springs; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston with funeral service following at 7 p.m., with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Luminary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ten Mile. An online register is available at

