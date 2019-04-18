Dewayne Penley, 50, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
He worked for 22 years as a planning manager for Alba Health in Rockwood. Dewayne was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd "Peanut" and Sharon "Gayle" Penley; and grandparents, John and Evelyn "Bug" Easter.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn "Lee" Penley of Rockwood; special nephew, Joe Bach of Maryville; aunt, Rhonda Wolfe of Rockwood; cousin, Candice Wolfe of Rockwood; and special friends, Tabatha, Irma and Marty.
Cremation plans have been made. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 19, 2019